Brokerages Set Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) Price Target at $25.75

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts have issued reports on LXRX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

In other news, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 433,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, with a total value of $4,307,777.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,924,615 shares of company stock valued at $22,552,542. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.99, hitting $11.36, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,342. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.09% and a negative return on equity of 213.32%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

