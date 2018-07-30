Brokerages Set Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (HTZ) Price Target at $15.33

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

HTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hertz Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Hertz Global traded up $1.30, hitting $15.26, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 177,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,485. Hertz Global has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.32). Hertz Global had a net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas C. Kennedy acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $258,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,574.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,728,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,705,000 after purchasing an additional 884,967 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,011,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after purchasing an additional 197,206 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,385,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,057,000 after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 16.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 168,603 shares during the period. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Hertz Global by 66.3% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 715,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,193,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

