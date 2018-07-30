Brokerages Set GoPro Inc (GPRO) Price Target at $7.03

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.03.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPRO shares. Vetr upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GoPro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price target on shares of GoPro and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of GoPro stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.22. GoPro has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.26 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 38.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that GoPro will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 14.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 223,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 28.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO5 and HERO6, which are cloud-connected line of cameras; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

