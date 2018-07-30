Brokerages Set CBS Co. Common Stock (CBS) Price Target at $68.39

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.39.

A number of analysts have commented on CBS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stephens set a $58.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of CBS Co. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

CBS Co. Common Stock stock traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 554,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.47. CBS Co. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $47.54 and a 12-month high of $67.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

CBS Co. Common Stock (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. CBS Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that CBS Co. Common Stock will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CBS Co. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $3,864,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,552,462.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony G. Ambrosio sold 15,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total transaction of $878,494.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,823,897 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 57,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 50,524 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 53,815 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBS Co. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About CBS Co. Common Stock

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

