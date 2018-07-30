Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) PT at $58.88

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.88.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.58. 3,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $20.02 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.12). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 321.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

