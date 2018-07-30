Brokerages Expect VIVUS, Inc. (VVUS) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for VIVUS’s earnings. VIVUS posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VIVUS will report full year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VIVUS.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. VIVUS had a negative return on equity of 843.43% and a negative net margin of 79.80%.

VVUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised VIVUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Amos acquired 540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,820,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVUS remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 284,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,094. The company has a market cap of $73.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.78. VIVUS has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -12.06, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 7.94.

VIVUS Company Profile

VIVUS, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutic products to address unmet medical needs in human health in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or obese patients, or 27 or greater, or overweight patients in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

