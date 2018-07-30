Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (TNXP) to Announce -$0.76 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.63). Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($2.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.18).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNXP shares. ValuEngine cut Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Brookline Cap M restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.15, hitting $1.20, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,401. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.86.

In other Tonix Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gregory M. Sullivan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $39,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,313.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest Mario acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,300 shares of company stock worth $170,237 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is TNX-102 SL or Tonmya that is designed as a bedtime administration for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population.

