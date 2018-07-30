Brokerages Expect SP Plus Corp (SP) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.68. SP Plus posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $366.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.80 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, May 9th.

Shares of SP Plus stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.55. 73,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,376. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $41.70. The company has a market capitalization of $860.20 million, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $36,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,593,000 after buying an additional 126,608 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

