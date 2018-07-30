Brokerages Expect Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) to Post -$0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.50) to ($2.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.45 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 606.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Prothena from $46.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Woodford Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Prothena by 0.3% during the first quarter. Woodford Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,557,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Prothena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,101,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its position in Prothena by 14.3% during the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prothena by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 231,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,674,000 after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Prothena by 24.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 113,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PRTA stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.92. Prothena has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

