Brokerages Expect Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $67.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will announce sales of $67.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.50 million. Hudson Technologies posted sales of $52.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year sales of $214.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.45 million to $230.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $246.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $242.42 million to $250.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.88 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Hudson Technologies traded up $0.03, reaching $1.74, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 333,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,804. The company has a market capitalization of $72.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $10.40.

In related news, Director Richard Parrillo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $56,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto C. Morch sold 12,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,804.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $110,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 27,639 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing.

