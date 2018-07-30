Brokerages Expect Fortinet Inc (FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) will announce $425.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $427.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $425.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $363.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.60 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.95.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $81,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at $604,898.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $211,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,694,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,025,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,515. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $146,798,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fortinet by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,031,225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after purchasing an additional 685,767 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,733,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,256,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fortinet by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 624,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,451,000 after purchasing an additional 394,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $62.78. 2,395,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 120.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.71. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

