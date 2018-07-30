Brokerages Expect Etsy Inc (ETSY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Etsy posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Etsy.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.53 million. Etsy had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.10%. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. Loop Capital increased their price target on Etsy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Etsy from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Etsy to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Etsy from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $41.97 on Friday. Etsy has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 861,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after acquiring an additional 218,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $3,753,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Etsy (ETSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.