Brokerages Expect DXC Technology Co (DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.31 Billion

Analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to report $5.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.17 billion and the highest is $5.36 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $5.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $21.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.39 billion to $21.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $21.15 billion to $22.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. DXC Technology’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, May 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

DXC Technology traded down $1.36, reaching $84.51, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,696,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,416. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $77.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $151,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Lawrie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $513,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,612 shares of company stock worth $956,152. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

