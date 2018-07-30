Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) to Announce $0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,947,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leggett & Platt traded down $0.81, hitting $43.28, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,411,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,443. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

