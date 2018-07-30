Brokerages Anticipate Interface, Inc. (TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.25 Million

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to post $270.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $274.00 million and the lowest is $266.45 million. Interface reported sales of $257.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Interface had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $283.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of Interface traded up $0.05, hitting $22.05, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 343,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,478. Interface has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Interface’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Interface by 90.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Interface by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Interface during the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; and luxury vinyl tile products.

