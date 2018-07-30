Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.44. Holly Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $128.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.74 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 45.15% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEP. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Holly Energy Partners traded up $0.58, hitting $30.97, on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 220,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,657. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. This is an increase from Holly Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 23,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 123,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 222,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.