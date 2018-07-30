Brokerages Anticipate FMC Corp (FMC) to Announce $1.71 EPS

Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.74. FMC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 256.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.70 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 72,992 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $6,364,172.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,487 shares in the company, valued at $35,528,791.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Graves sold 3,615 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $319,782.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,612 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 25.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 42,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FMC by 8,449.8% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 40,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 39,714 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in FMC by 283.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $88.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63. FMC has a one year low of $72.73 and a one year high of $98.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

