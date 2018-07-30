Brokerages Anticipate Apergy Corp (APY) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $45.75 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.38 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Apergy an industry rank of 162 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Apergy in a report on Monday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company.

In other Apergy news, Director Kenneth M. Fisher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $126,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Asset Advisors Corp acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Apergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 1.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $39.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Apergy has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $46.11.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $305.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.70 million. equities analysts expect that Apergy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

