Broadwind Energy Inc. (BWEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $3.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 187 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Broadwind Energy by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 129,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 1,778,170.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 177,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 177,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy traded up $0.06, hitting $2.40, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 28,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,873. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.18. Broadwind Energy has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.50 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%. equities analysts forecast that Broadwind Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and specialty fabrications and specialty weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

