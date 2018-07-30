Brinker Capital Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.32 and a 12-month high of $39.43. The firm has a market cap of $228.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pfizer had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

In related news, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,669 shares of company stock worth $25,335,295 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “$37.66” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.32.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

