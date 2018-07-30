Bp Plc Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 894,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,782,000 after buying an additional 448,512 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 16.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,967,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,484,000 after buying an additional 416,938 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8,324.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 321,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,751,000 after buying an additional 318,008 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13,876.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 282,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 280,718 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intuit by 25.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,960 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,788,000 after purchasing an additional 272,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $9.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.60. 97,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,099. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.60 and a 12 month high of $219.46. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Intuit from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.29.

In other Intuit news, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.50, for a total value of $770,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $19,692,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 321,277 shares of company stock valued at $65,648,052. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

