Bp Plc Has $7.17 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Bp Plc increased its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 343.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,154.8% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.76. 768,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush set a $81.00 price target on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Activision Blizzard to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.45.

In other news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

