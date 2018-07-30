Bp Plc Has $6.16 Million Stake in Centene Corp (CNC)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Roystone Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Centene by 678.4% during the first quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,572,000 after buying an additional 453,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $46,698,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth approximately $44,885,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Centene by 1,287.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,915,000 after purchasing an additional 381,313 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Centene by 519.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 287,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 240,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded down $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.40. 63,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,368. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The company has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centene from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. MED restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $138.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

