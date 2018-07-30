BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on August 15th

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.273 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners opened at $20.46 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.43. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.