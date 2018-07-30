BowsCoin (BSC) Price Up 5.2% This Week

BowsCoin (CURRENCY:BSC) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. BowsCoin has a total market capitalization of $18,901.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of BowsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BowsCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. One BowsCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002487 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002927 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BowsCoin Coin Profile

BSC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2015. BowsCoin’s total supply is 5,550,102 coins. BowsCoin’s official Twitter account is @bowscoin

BowsCoin Coin Trading

BowsCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BowsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BowsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BowsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

