Boston Research & Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7,153.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,413,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15,102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,847 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,659,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,040,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,182,502. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $170.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a $0.5952 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

