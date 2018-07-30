Boston Research & Management Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Boston Research & Management Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 21,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Kimberly Clark by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark traded down $0.07, reaching $107.97, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 93,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,987. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 432.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

