Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) is Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 22.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 715,086 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for approximately 3.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $488,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,419,000. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Boston Properties by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after acquiring an additional 560,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,141,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,377,000 after acquiring an additional 356,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,724,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,937,615,000 after acquiring an additional 235,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,871,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boston Properties from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.08.

In other news, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 10,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $1,312,291.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties traded down $0.81, reaching $122.06, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 31,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,860. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th.

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate investment trust that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.3 million square feet and consisting of 167 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including four properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

