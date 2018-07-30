Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $104,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s opened at $157.48 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 151.67% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Vetr lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.99 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 target price on McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Stephens lowered McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

