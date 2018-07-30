Boston Beer (SAM) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) in a research note released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $210.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAM. Macquarie lowered shares of Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $234.83.

Shares of Boston Beer opened at $277.55 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.58. Boston Beer has a 12-month low of $144.60 and a 12-month high of $329.95.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $273.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.39%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. equities analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 85,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 69,206 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 17.9% during the second quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

