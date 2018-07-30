Boise Cascade (BCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCC stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $49.30.

In related news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $261,263.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,627.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel G. Hutchinson sold 17,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $742,927.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,594.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

