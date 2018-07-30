Boenning Scattergood Reiterates Hold Rating for Lakeland Financial (LKFN)

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) in a report released on Thursday morning.

“We have a favorable view of Lakeland Financial Corporation’s highly efficient operating profile, strong organic growth trends, and proven credit discipline, which we suspect will benefit “buy and hold” investors as the company continues to generate elite return metrics over the long haul. The company has historically focused on generating business within its legacy markets in northern Indiana, but has used a gradual branching strategy to expand into larger metro areas such as Fort Wayne and, most recently, Indianapolis. Though management’s conservatism could admittedly limit the company’s ability to generate outsized earnings growth in the near-term, we believe it also provides the long-run benefits of below-industry credit costs and more effective capital deployment.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Lakeland Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Lakeland Financial opened at $49.17 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.05 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, insider Kristin Pruitt sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $58,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven D. Ross sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $447,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $837,872 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,899,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,823,000 after buying an additional 206,682 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,086,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,227,000 after purchasing an additional 92,780 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 878,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,634,000 after purchasing an additional 30,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 668,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in Indiana. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest bearing deposits; interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposits; and NOW and demand deposits.

