Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “$39.00” Price Target for Bank Of Princeton (BPRN)

Boenning Scattergood set a $39.00 price target on Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Of Princeton from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank Of Princeton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $33.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.73 million and a PE ratio of 17.13. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 million. analysts predict that Bank Of Princeton will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Bank Of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank Of Princeton by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

See Also: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.