Boeing Co (BA) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,225.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $247,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 29.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,392 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 32,850.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,832,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total value of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,053,373.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $3,097,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BA opened at $360.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $230.94 and a 52-week high of $374.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, April 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $368.72 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.49.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.