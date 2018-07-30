Boeing (BA) Given “Buy” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a $455.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $388.49.

Shares of Boeing opened at $360.65 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Boeing has a 52-week low of $230.94 and a 52-week high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.84, for a total transaction of $373,378.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP J Michael Luttig sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $3,097,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,593,656.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $1,348,000. Cypress Funds LLC raised its position in Boeing by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $58,043,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp raised its position in Boeing by 27.8% in the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 403,768 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $135,468,000 after acquiring an additional 87,720 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Boeing by 25.8% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,064 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

