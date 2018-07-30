BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $11.68 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (ATO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 132.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,921 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $202,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 27.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.71.

Shares of Atmos Energy opened at $90.88 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.24. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $76.46 and a 1-year high of $93.56.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution, and related sales and storage operations.

