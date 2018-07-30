BMO Capital Markets Raises Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Price Target to $59.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report released on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion traded down $0.80, hitting $43.85, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $237.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 13,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $579,460.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,114.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Patriacca sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock worth $784,021. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,050,000 after purchasing an additional 450,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,498,000 after purchasing an additional 238,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,608,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,898,000 after purchasing an additional 163,515 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,799,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,755,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.