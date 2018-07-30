BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) Shares Sold by Broadview Advisors LLC

Broadview Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,575 shares during the quarter. BMC Stock comprises 1.6% of Broadview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Broadview Advisors LLC’s holdings in BMC Stock were worth $9,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMCH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000.

NASDAQ:BMCH traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.40. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.73 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

In other BMC Stock news, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $39,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl R. Vertuca, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,676 shares of company stock valued at $484,159. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

