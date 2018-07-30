bluebird bio (BLUE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 857.55% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect bluebird bio to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BLUE stock opened at $162.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.18. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $236.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub cut bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded bluebird bio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

In related news, insider David Davidson sold 13,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total transaction of $2,307,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Vachon sold 1,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.99, for a total value of $189,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $56,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,527 shares of company stock worth $10,414,604. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

