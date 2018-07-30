BlockPay (BLOCKPAY) Achieves Market Cap of $259,179.00

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, BlockPay has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One BlockPay token can now be bought for $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. BlockPay has a total market capitalization of $259,179.00 and $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlockPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011949 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000446 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00394385 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00161930 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00014096 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000877 BTC.

BlockPay Token Profile

BlockPay launched on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.