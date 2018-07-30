Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (MUE) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.10

News coverage about Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9246206917078 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.41. The company had a trading volume of 49,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,228. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $14.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

