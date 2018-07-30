BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (BLW) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.32

Press coverage about BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 47.7858678000184 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of BLW stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. 74,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,919. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

Get BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 13th.

In related news, major shareholder Citigroup Inc sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100,000.00, for a total transaction of $180,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,743.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in three asset classes, such as intermediate duration, investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities and the United States Government and agency securities; senior, secured floating rate loans made to corporate and other business entities, and the United States dollar-denominated securities of the United States and non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality and, to a limited extent, non-United States dollar denominated securities of non-United States issuers rated below investment grade or unrated and deemed by the investment advisor to be of comparable quality.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.