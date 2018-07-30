BlackRock Inc. Takes $7.01 Million Position in Reliant Bancorp Inc (RBNC)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 307,602 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.68% of Reliant Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliant Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,413 shares of company stock worth $289,349 over the last 90 days. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Friday. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp opened at $27.60 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $316.88 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.48%.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

