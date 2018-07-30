BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (CII) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd (NYSE:CII) have trended positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4213310476956 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd traded down $0.10, reaching $16.73, during trading hours on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 75,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,650. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fd has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

