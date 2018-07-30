Blackbaud (BLKB) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-2.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $870-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $879.82 million.

Blackbaud traded down $4.25, reaching $109.42, during midday trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 515,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,935. Blackbaud has a 12 month low of $81.64 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $204.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLKB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Blackbaud from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.33.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $212,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,669 shares of company stock worth $1,535,745 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

