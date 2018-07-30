BK Technologies (BKTI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter.

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $4.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names. Its BK Technologies and BK Radio branded products include land-mobile radio equipment for professional radio users primarily in government, public safety, and military applications, as well as P-25 digital products; and RELM branded products provide two-way communications for commercial and industrial concerns, such as hotels, construction firms, schools, and transportation services.

