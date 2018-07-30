Bitcurrency Trading 4.3% Higher Over Last Week (BTCR)

Bitcurrency (CURRENCY:BTCR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Bitcurrency has a market capitalization of $263,919.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcurrency coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcurrency has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcurrency Coin Profile

Bitcurrency (CRYPTO:BTCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 21st, 2014. Bitcurrency’s total supply is 169,598,616 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcurrency is /r/BitCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcurrency’s official Twitter account is @bitcurrencyteam

Bitcurrency Coin Trading

Bitcurrency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcurrency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

