Bitcoin Atom 1-Day Volume Tops $14,641.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and approximately $14,641.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000311 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001026 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,139,625 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

Bitcoin Atom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

