Bitcedi Price Tops $0.0099 on Major Exchanges (BXC)

Bitcedi (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Bitcedi coin can now be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcedi has a market capitalization of $57,027.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcedi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcedi has traded down 28.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Masari (MSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004631 BTC.

Dero (DERO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000341 BTC.

QuazarCoin (QCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcedi Coin Profile

Bitcedi is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2016. Bitcedi’s total supply is 9,616,277 coins and its circulating supply is 5,756,371 coins. Bitcedi’s official website is bitcedi.org . Bitcedi’s official Twitter account is @bitcedis and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcedi Coin Trading

Bitcedi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcedi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcedi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcedi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

