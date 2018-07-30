BitAsean Market Cap Hits $6,820.00 (BAS)

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 30th. Over the last week, BitAsean has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar. BitAsean has a total market cap of $6,820.00 and $303.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitAsean token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitAsean Token Profile

BitAsean’s launch date was June 3rd, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official website is www.bitasean.org . BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitAsean Token Trading

BitAsean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitAsean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitAsean using one of the exchanges listed above.

